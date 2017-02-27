Fatal Saginaw Fire Called Arson, Murder

State Police say a 50-year-old Saginaw woman faces multiple charges after two fires, including one that killed her fiancee. The woman is charged with murder and arson in the February 11th fire at 814 Grove Street. Firefighters found the body of 53-year old John Rydel inside the small, one story, house. An autopsy ruled his death was caused by smoke inhalation.

Two days later, a fire at 300 block of Lynn Street, was also called a case of arson. The suspect moved in with the man at the Lynn Street house after the fatal fire.

The woman is being held in the Cheboygan County Jail on unrelated charges. She will be returned to Saginaw County once the Cheboygan County criminal charges are resolved.

Her name will be released after her arraignment in Saginaw County.