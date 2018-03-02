Fatal Fire Under Investigation In Saginaw

Authorities in Saginaw are continuing their investigation of a fatal fire on the city’s east side.

Firefighters responded to 1006 Emily where they found a male deceased on the second floor.

The house was described as already being in poor condition with the blaze leaving further extensive damage, although no dollar figure was available.

Officials say an autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death.

No name is being released for now on the victim.

Fire crews spent roughly two and a half hours on scene after responding to the initial alarm just after 1:10 Friday afternoon.

A representative from the State Police Fire Marshall’s Office will assist Saginaw fire personnel on this case.