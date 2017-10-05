Fatal Crash Under Investigation In Isabella County

Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after a three vehicle crash on Remus Road or M-20 and Winn Road in Deerfield Township about 12:35 P-M Wednesday left a four year old girl dead and her mother believed to be seriously injured.

Authorities say one of the vehicles failed to yield at a red light and struck the vehicle carrying the girl and her mother.

The girl was ejected while the mother who was trapped had to be freed by responding firefighters.

The female driver who ran the red light was treated for non life threatening injuries while the third driver identified as a male was not hurt.

Officials say the girl died at the scene prior to transport, despite the best efforts of medical personnel.

The mother was airlifted to Mid Michigan Medical Center in Midland where her condition was unknown.