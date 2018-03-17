Fatal Accident Under Investigation In Bay County

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say alcohol is believed to be a factor in an early morning fatal crash on south bound I-75 near Hotchkiss Road.

Deputies say one vehicle rear ended the other about 1:50 A-M Saturday resulting in the death of 73 year old David Michael Halm of Saginaw.

The driver of the striking vehicle identified as a 25 year old Bay City man who was not hurt was arrested following the crash and is expected to face charges.

State Police troopers and Frankenlust Township fire personnel assisted Deputies at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.