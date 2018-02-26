Tuesday, March 27
3:30-7:00pm
Riverfront Grille, Chesaning
Please be our guest at our upcoming event Farm Safety Tours – Dicamba Training. Pre-registration is required.
We would prefer our attendees participate in all segments of the event. However, we can register them for any portion if they have time constraints. This event is sponsored by the partners listed and is FREE OF CHARGE! Below are guest speaker details:
Mark Seamon
Research Coordinator
Michigan Soybean Promotion Committee
Topic: Guidelines and Precautions for Dicamba Use
Joel Leland, MAEAP Tech and Ben Thelen, District Conservationist
Natural Resources Conservation Service/Michigan
Topic: Current cost share opportunities
Trevor Kraus
Technical Service Rep.
BASF The Chemical Company
Topic: Dicamba Specific Training (RUP Credits pending), current label changes and recent regulation updates