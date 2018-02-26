Farm Safety Tours – Dicamba Training
By Terry Henne
Feb 26, 2018 @ 4:42 PM

Tuesday, March 27
3:30-7:00pm
Riverfront Grille, Chesaning

Please be our guest at our upcoming event Farm Safety Tours – Dicamba TrainingPre-registration is required.

We would prefer our attendees participate in all segments of the event.  However, we can register them for any portion if they have time constraints.  This event is sponsored by the partners listed and is FREE OF CHARGE!  Below are guest speaker details:

Mark Seamon

Research Coordinator

Michigan Soybean Promotion Committee

Topic: Guidelines and Precautions for Dicamba Use

Joel Leland, MAEAP Tech and Ben Thelen, District Conservationist

Natural Resources Conservation Service/Michigan

Topic: Current cost share opportunities

Trevor Kraus

Technical Service Rep.

BASF The Chemical Company

Topic: Dicamba Specific Training (RUP Credits pending), current label changes and recent regulation updates

