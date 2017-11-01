Family Pleads For Help To Solve Two Year Old Hit And Run Case

A hit and run crash that killed a Central Michigan University student two years ago remains unsolved.

Ryan Tsasos was struck while walking with a group of friends on Crawford Road between Billabrail Street and Concourse Drive, south of the main campus.

The victim’s parents are pleading for the driver to admit guilt.

Police believe the vehicle is a metallic blue color with front passenger side damage and also potentially to the fender, windshield and hood.

An anonymous tip can be made to Crime Stopper’s at 1-800-422-JAIL.

The combined reward from the family and from Crime Stopper’s for solving this case is now up to $10,000.