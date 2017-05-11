Ezekiel Project Calls For Closer Ties Between Saginaw School District And Community

The Saginaw based New Ezekiel Project which is an inter-faith, inter-racial coalition solicited the views of nearly 100 people during four recent Town Hall meetings regarding public perceptions of the Saginaw school district.

Ezekiel Project Executive Director Jamie Forbes told Saginaw school board trustees the district cannot act in isolation anymore, but must reach out to the community.

Forbes says that includes providing information on critical issues ranging from improving academic outcomes to strengthening financial stability and leadership while boosting parental involvement.

She adds residents are indicating a willingness to become more involved with the district and hopes district personnel will respond positively.