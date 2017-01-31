All Eyes Are On Midland’s Center Court For The Dow Tennis Classic

Tennis takes center court this week with the opening rounds of the Dow Tennis Classic. The 29th annual United states Tennis Association’ pro circuit event brings 32 players from around the world for this tournament with the largest prize purse, $100,000.

The biggest change this year is Dow Chemical is the title sponsor after last year’s corporate merger with its subsidiary, Dow Corning. Dow’s Dan Futter says it was an easy transition because the Midland-based Dow has been a major sponsor for the previous 28 years.

The tournament’s Executive Director Scott Mitchell says the outreach to some 4,000 children in Midland area schools is an important part of the event showing them anything is possible if you dream big and work hard. Mitchell point out the 10-day event has about a $1.5 million dollar impact on the community with fans from around the U. S. and beyond eating at local restaurants, staying in hotels and buying gas.

Last year’s winner, Naomi Broady, almost literally towers over most of her opponents on the tennis court. The 6-foot,2-inch, 26-year-old Great Britain native says her height is an advantage and she’s an aggressive player.

Among this year’s contestants is 17-year old Kayla Day, the youngest competitor on this year’s tour. The Santa Barbara, California, left-hander, won the USTA’s singles championship last year as an amateur. Day won a wild card entry into the recent Australian Open.

Dow Tennis Classic returning champion Naomi Broady

(WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)