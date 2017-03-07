Explosion Kills 1, Injures 1 at Saginaw Plant

An industrial accident in Saginaw Tuesday, March 7 has left one man dead and another injured. The Saginaw Fire Department responded to a furnace explosion at Hi-Tech Steel Treating at 2720 Roberts near Boxwood shortly after 1:00 P.M.

Saginaw Fire Department Battalion Chief Thomas Raines says the explosion occurred while a maintenance crew was conducting repairs on the furnace.

“It wasn’t operational at the time it was being serviced. It was part of the process in which they were servicing it that caused a catastrophic failure of the door, it looks like, with possibly using air pressure. But we don’t know 100 percent if that’s true yet.”

Raines says no other equipment or structural damage occurred.

The victim’s names are being withheld pending notification of the families. He says the injured man is in stable condition. The The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration office is currently on the scene conducting an investigation.