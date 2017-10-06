Ex-Gladwin Housing Director Facing Embezzlement Charges

Authorities say the former executive director of Gladwin’s city housing commission is facing two embezzlement charges.

State Police said Julie Ann Jarosiewicz was arraigned in Gladwin County District Court Thursday. She’s charged with embezzlement by an agent or trustee of $20,000 or more and one count of embezzlement by a public official over $50.

The crimes are believed to have happened between her July, 2016, appointment as the executive director and her resignation this past June.

Both charges carry a maximum penalty of 10-years in prison.