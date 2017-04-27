Enbridge Conducts Oil Spill Drill in Bay City

Nearly a dozen workers from Enbridge Energy spent almost four hours on the Saginaw River in Bay City Wednesday, April 26, testing emergency response equipment that might be used in case of an oil spill. A trio of boats launched from Veterans Memorial Park 9:00 a.m. and worked until around 1:00 p.m.

The exercise was in preparation for a larger drill with the Coast Guard in late May. Bay City is about seven miles downstream from the highly publicized Enbridge Line 5 which runs near I-75 and loops around Saginaw Bay on its way toward the Mackinac Bridge. Environmental activists have called for Line 5 to be shut down under the Straits of Mackinac due to concerns that a break could result in a major oil spill that would devastate the Great Lakes.