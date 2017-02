State Police say an Ogemaw County fire that killed an elderly couple appears to have started in their kitchen.

Authorities say 91-year-old Ernest Foor called 911, about 2:15 Tuesday morning reporting his home was on fire. When firefighters arrived on scene, the Heath Road house in Lupton was engulfed in flames.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found the bodies of Foor and his 87-year-old wife Genevieve.

The exact cause of the fatal fire has not been determined.