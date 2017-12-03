A traditional treat sure to please.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Water

4 finely chopped Scallions

1/2 cup finely chopped Celery

1/2 cup Water Chestnuts, drained and finely chopped

3/4 cup shredded Cabbage

3 tablespoons Oil

1 clove Garlic, minced

1/2 cup diced cooked Shrimp

1/4 cup Soy Sauce

1/2 cup diced cook Pork

Egg Roll Wrappers

Method:

Bring the water, celery and cabbage to a boil, then drain.

Heat the oil and stir fry the shrimp and pork for three minutes.

Add the scallions, water chestnuts, garlic and soy sauce, stir frying an additional five minutes.

Place 4 tablespoons of filling in the center of a wonton wrapper.

Roll up part way, fold in the sides and finish rolling, sealing with water or egg wash.

Deep fry in 375-degree oil, or air fry in an air fryer.

Serve with sweet and sour sauce.