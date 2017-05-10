Efforts Underway To Change How Michigan Redraws Political Districts

Critics say there’s an inherent conflict of interest in allowing political parties to re-draw Michigan’s district maps.

The group Voters, Not Politicians wants to put the process in the hands of a citizens commission in order to end the process of “gerrymandering”.

The State Field Director for Voters, Not Politicians is Jamie Lyons-Eddy who says politicians are choosing their voters rather than the other way around in order to insure their continued electability.

She added over 315,000 valid voter signatures are being sought to put the question of forming a Citizens Commission to handle redistricting before voters next year.

Lyons-Eddy spoke prior to an informational session held in Bay City’s Wirt Library Tuesday evening.

You can learn more by going to Voters, Not Politicians.com.