Efforts To Revitalize Saginaw’s Wickes Park Moving Forward
By Bill Hewitt
Mar 6, 2018 @ 1:35 AM
Wickes Park on Saginaw's south side, along the Saginaw River.(Photo courtesy of the City of Saginaw)

Several groups of Saginaw residents think bringing the city’s Wickes Park back to its glory days can be an economic boost. Leslie Dornfeld is the lead planner designing the revitalization.  Dornfeld said the project would tie in with Saginaw’s effort to capitalize on the city’s riverfront for future development.

Dornfeld told Saginaw’s City Council, Monday night, the park offers great fishing, canoe or kayak rentals and outdoor education or recreation programs in conjunction with the Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge. She said there’s a number of grant possibilities to cover some costs.

Councilman Michael Balls suggested using the park plan as a selling point for voters to consider with a possible ballot proposal to lift the 39-year-old tax cap.

Planner Leslie Dornfeld reviews tentative plans for restoring Wickes Park. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

