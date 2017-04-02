Easy Shepherds Pie

Try this twist on an old favorite.

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef

2 cups Hot Mashed Potatoes

4 ounces Cream Cheese, cubed

1 cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese

2 cloves Garlic, minced

4 cups Frozen Mixed Vegetables, thawed

1 cup Beef Gravy

Method:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Brown meat and drain.

Mix the potatoes, cream cheese, garlic and 1/2 cup of cheese.

Combine the meat, veggies and gravy.

Spoon meat mixture into a baking dish.

Cover with the potato mixture.

Top with the rest of the cheese.

Bake for 20 minutes or until heated through.