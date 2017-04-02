Easy Shepherds Pie

Try this twist on an old favorite.
Ingredients:
1 pound Ground Beef
2 cups Hot Mashed Potatoes
4 ounces Cream Cheese, cubed
1 cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese
2 cloves Garlic, minced
4 cups Frozen Mixed Vegetables, thawed
1 cup Beef Gravy
Method:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Brown meat and drain.
Mix the potatoes, cream cheese, garlic and 1/2 cup of cheese.
Combine the meat, veggies and gravy.
Spoon meat mixture into a baking dish.
Cover with the potato mixture.
Top with the rest of the cheese.
Bake for 20 minutes or until heated through.