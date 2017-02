Saginaw County Sheriff deputies say a couple escaped serious injury after their car crashed through the ice in a water-filled ditch. The crash, about 2:00 Friday morning, was near the intersection of Kochville and Melbourne Roads in Zilwaukee Township.

Two teenagers walking in the area helped the two people get out of their car. They were taken to a Saginaw hospital for treatment.

Investigators are checking the possibility alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.