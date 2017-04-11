Early Classes Before Labor Day Not Happening In Bay City For 2017-18

The Bay City school district won’t be able to start classes for the 2017-18 school year prior to Labor Day.

Superintendent Janet Greif told the school board Monday that the district failed to meet any of the state mandated criteria.

But Greif added Bay City might be able to get an early jump on classes the following year if it chose to make summer school available for ALL students in the summer of 2018 even if most students chose not to accept.

Greif explained pending state legislation might also give districts like Bay City the option to start classes early on a three day schedule before Labor Day.

Proponents believe students and their families are by and large ready to get started with a new school year by mid to late August after summer activities.