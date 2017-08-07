Dry Bean Variety Plot Tour Announced

|
|PRODUCTION RESEARCH ADVISORY BOARD 2017 DRY BEAN
|VARIETY RESEARCH PLOT LOCATIONS AND TOUR SCHEDULE
|Plot Tour Date
|Cooperator
|Address/Location
|Starting Time
|Thursday, August 10, 2017
|MSU SVREC Field Day
|3775 South Reese Road, Frankenmuth, MI
|8:00 AM
|Saginaw
|Thursday, August 10, 2017
|*
|LaRaCha Farms
|1/4 mile north of M-46 on the west side of
|1:30 PM
|Block Road. 1 mile west of SVREC, 1/4 mile
|of M-46
|Bay
|Tuesday, August 22, 2017
|Frank Farms
|1/2 mile East of Mackinaw Road on the
|6:00 PM
|Planted June 5
|43 38 47.63 N
|North side of Chip Road, 2 miles West of
|83 58 35.52 W
|Kawkawlin.
|Huron
|Wednesday, August 23, 2017
|Brian Karg Farm
|1/2 mile East of Parisville Road on the South
|6:00 PM
|Planted June 8
|43 52 20.14 N
|side of Minnick Road, 4.5 miles East of
|82 47 32.62 W
|Rapson.
|Tuscola
|Thursday, August 24, 2017
|Bernia Bros. Farm
|1/2 mile North of Akron Road on the West
|6:00 PM
|Planted June 2
|43 34 22.03 N
|side of Thomas Road, 1.5 miles West of
|83 32 41.76 W
|Akron.
|Montcalm
|Monday, August 28, 2017
|Mark Alexander Farm
|1/2 mile East of Crystal Road on the South
|6:00 PM
|Planted June 16
|43 24 27.64 N
|side of M-46, 1 mile NE of Vestaburg.
|84 52 55.53 W
|Sanilac
|Tuesday, August 29, 2017
|Stoutenburg Farms
|1/2 mile East of Townline Road on
|6:00 PM
|Planted June 1
|43 25 12.73 N
|South side of M-46, East side of Sandusky.
|82 51 31.55 W
|Gratiot
|Wednesday, August 30, 2017
|Steve Hoard Farm
|1/4 mile East of Barry/9 Mile on the North
|6:00 PM
|Planted June 12
|43 27 59.98 N
|side of County Line Road, 4 miles North of
|84 25 23.69 W
|Wheeler.
|* Nomination Meeting
Comments