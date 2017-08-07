Dry Bean Variety Plot Tour Announced

PRODUCTION RESEARCH ADVISORY BOARD 2017 DRY BEAN

VARIETY RESEARCH PLOT LOCATIONS AND TOUR SCHEDULE

Plot Tour Date Cooperator Address/Location Starting Time

Thursday, August 10, 2017 MSU SVREC Field Day 3775 South Reese Road, Frankenmuth, MI 8:00 AM

Saginaw

Thursday, August 10, 2017 * LaRaCha Farms 1/4 mile north of M-46 on the west side of 1:30 PM

Block Road. 1 mile west of SVREC, 1/4 mile

of M-46

Bay

Tuesday, August 22, 2017 Frank Farms 1/2 mile East of Mackinaw Road on the 6:00 PM

Planted June 5 43 38 47.63 N North side of Chip Road, 2 miles West of

83 58 35.52 W Kawkawlin.

Huron

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 Brian Karg Farm 1/2 mile East of Parisville Road on the South 6:00 PM

Planted June 8 43 52 20.14 N side of Minnick Road, 4.5 miles East of

82 47 32.62 W Rapson.

Tuscola

Thursday, August 24, 2017 Bernia Bros. Farm 1/2 mile North of Akron Road on the West 6:00 PM

Planted June 2 43 34 22.03 N side of Thomas Road, 1.5 miles West of

83 32 41.76 W Akron.

Montcalm

Monday, August 28, 2017 Mark Alexander Farm 1/2 mile East of Crystal Road on the South 6:00 PM

Planted June 16 43 24 27.64 N side of M-46, 1 mile NE of Vestaburg.

84 52 55.53 W

Sanilac

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 Stoutenburg Farms 1/2 mile East of Townline Road on 6:00 PM

Planted June 1 43 25 12.73 N South side of M-46, East side of Sandusky.

82 51 31.55 W

Gratiot

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 Steve Hoard Farm 1/4 mile East of Barry/9 Mile on the North 6:00 PM

Planted June 12 43 27 59.98 N side of County Line Road, 4 miles North of

84 25 23.69 W Wheeler.