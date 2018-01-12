Drug Addiction Struggles Discussed At Delta College

A drug court judge from Macomb County near Detroit told an audience at Delta College Thursday the opioid epidemic is likely to get a whole lot worse before it gets better and that everyone will have to pull together to help solve it.

Linda Davis is Founder and President of Families Against Narcotics or FAN which has been in operation for about 11 years and now has 20 chapters throughout the state including the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Davis explained what began as a support educational group is now partnering with hospitals and law enforcement to get people into treatment.

More information is available at Families Against Narcotics. org.