Drone technology educational program scheduled for March 29

Aerial imaging using drones versus small aircraft and satellite imagery for natural and agricultural resource monitoring and management will be highlighted at this event.

Kevin Price will be the guest speaker at a drone technology educational program hosted by Eaton County Michigan State University Extension on March 29, 2017, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. There will be an optional discussion session after lunch. The program will be held in the Public Meeting Room, 551 Courthouse Dr Suite One, Charlotte, MI 48813.

Price will present on “Ultra high resolution multispectral imagery acquired from drones and small aircraft and its applications in agriculture.” This program is intended for farmers, crop consultants, service providers, educators and officials in public and private agencies. The program will address the following issues:

What does the technology offer to farmers at the moment?

In a climate of low commodity prices, are farmers still better off in investing in this technology?

What can farmers do incrementally if they want to start small?

What would be the realistic costs?

There is a $10 registration fee that can be paid at the event. Those interested in attending should email George Silva at silvag@msu.edu before March 25.

Price has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in botany and range science, and a PhD in biogeography and the use of satellite remotely sensed imagery and geographic information systems (GIS) for natural resource studies and management. He served for 28 years as a professor to over 80 PhD and master’s students at Utah State University, University of Kansas and Kansas State University. He currently holds a professor emeritus position in agronomy at Kansas State University and is a collaborating professor in agronomy at Iowa State University.

Price has authored over 150 publications and served as adviser on drone applications in agriculture to the U.S. National Research Council. He also served on two National Research Council Committees as a scientific adviser to a former U.S. Secretary of State, NASA and NOAA. He is among the pioneers in the application of drone remote sensing technologies in agriculture.