Driver Killed, Officer Shot During Saginaw Township Traffic Stop

Michigan State Police are investigating after a traffic stop led to an officer-involved shooting. The incident happened just after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in the area of W. Michigan and Leo streets.

State police say a Saginaw Township Police officer arrested the male driver for suspected drunk driving after the traffic stop. The suspect was handcuffed in the back of the patrol car when he managed to get his hands in front of him. The officer called for assistance, and at some point, with a another officer on the scene, the suspect was able to reach for a gun. The second officer on scene was shot, but his injuries were described as non life-threatening. The suspect was killed. More information will be released as as the investigation continues.