Here’s a refreshing way to enjoy Cherry Pie filling without having to bake a pie.

Ingredients:

2 small boxes Cherry Jell-O

2 cups Dr. Pepper, boiling hot

2 cups Dr. pepper, cold

2 cans Cherry Pie Filling

2 cups Broken Walnuts

Whipped Cream Cheese or Cool Whip

Method:

Place the Jell-O in a large bowl.

Stir in the boiling Dr. Pepper until dissolved.

Stir in the cold Dr. Pepper and chill one hour.

Add the pie filling and nuts.

Pour into a sprayed 9 x 13 pan.

Serve with the topping of your choice.