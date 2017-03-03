Downtown Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace Progressing

Work on downtown Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace in the former Saginaw News building is well underway. The building is being transformed into a 100,000 square foot mixed-use facility.

The Downtown Saginaw Farmer;s Market will rent space and relocate there.

In an update, SVRC Industries CEO Dean Emerson said the project’s demoliltion, remediation and tax credit process has involved a lot of work and taken a lot of time, but he says a closing

on the property will take place in mid-April. A walk-through will start in mid-March, followed by construction on the hollowed out facility.

Emerson says The Downtown Saginaw Farmer’s Market will open its season this year on May 26 at their current location, 507 South Washington, with the goal of moving into its new home under the SVRC Marketplace Pavilion later in the summer.

The marketplace grand opening is expected in the spring of

2018. Long-term plans call for it to house a food-processing hub, business-incubators, Children’s Trauma Assessment Center, culinary arts training programs, cooler rental space, offices and retail spaces.

(photos courtesy SVRC Industries)