For the 6th year in a row, the Savoy Grill on Franklin in downtown Saginaw is raising money for the Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center to assist their HIV/Aids testing and treatment programs.

Savoy co-owner Steve West says the staff wants to have a positive impact on the community.

West added baked goods and tasty treats prepared by both the staff and patrons are for sale through the weekend.

Savoy hours are Eight to Eight Friday and Saturday and Eight to Three Sunday.