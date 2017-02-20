Downtown Saginaw Venue Renamed

Downtown Saginaw’s outdoor concert and event venue has a new name. Formerly known as the FirstMerit Event Park, it’s now the Huntington Event Park, following the merger of Huntington Bank and FirstMerit Bank. The Huntington logo is replacing FirstMerit signs at most of the bank’s branches.

The event park sponsorship agreement and name change comes as Huntington assumes the remainder of FirstMerit’s five-year sponsorship commitment, which started in 2013 and has an option to renew.

SMG, which manages the Dow Event Center, also manages the Huntington Event Park, located across the street.

(photo courtesy Dow Event Center)