Downtown Saginaw Residential Jewels Being Sold

The Bancroft Building (Photo courtesy of the City of Saginaw)

Bloomfield Hills-based ROCO Real Estate is in the final stages of buying two, historic, downtown Saginaw buildings.

One of the company’s principals, David Colman, thinks the current owners, Saginaw Properties, LLC, did a wonderful job with the $7 million renovation of the Eddy Building, at 100 N. Washington and the Bancroft Building at 107 S. Washington.

Colman says the only anticipated change is filling two vacant commercial spots. The two buildings have 150 apartments. Colman declined to give a purchase price for the buildings.

Saginaw’s City Council approved a resolution, Monday night, supporting a possible transfer of tax incentives for the buildings. The 12 year tax breaks, for renovation of obsolete properties, awarded to Saginaw Properties LLC in 2013, can not be transferred until ROCO submits a transfer request.

ROCO currently manages 20,000 apartments at 110 properties in 13 states.