Falling debris from a downtown Saginaw building has demolition crews poised to tear it down. On Sunday, bricks from the wall of the vacant building at Water Street and Genesee Ave. crashed to the pavement, prompting the city to close roads in the area and declare it a public safety hazard.

Bierlein Industries was to begin demolition on Wednesday, though it’s not known how long the process will take. The building’s owner, Saginaw Riverfront LLC, is paying to have it torn down.