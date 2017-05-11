Dow Updates Stockholders at 120th Annual Meeting

Dow Chemical Company Chairman and CEO Andrew Liveris will retire about a year after the company’s merger with DuPont is complete. Dow held its 120th annual meeting in Midland Thursday, where it was announced that the DowDupont closing is expected in August. Liveris will serve as the Executive Chairman of DowDupont through April 2018. At that point he’ll become chairman, until

July first, 2018, when Liveris will retire from the company and the Board of Directors.

Liveris told stockholders Dow has a 5-year plan for investments in projects around the world, including Midland. The projects are expected to create about 3,500 construction jobs and 200 full-time technical, vocational and professional careers.

Among the planned projects is a $400 million investment for transformation of Dow’s Midland manufacturing operations, as a result of the recent restructuring of Dow Corning’s ownership. Another $100 million investment is planned in a state-of-the-art innovation center at Dow’s global headquarters in Midland, which will house scientists and engineers focusing on research and development for home and personal care products, broadening energy-saving technologies and more.