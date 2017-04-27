Dow Releases First Quarter Report

Sales were up 23 percent from a year ago at $13.2 billion, due in part to the addition of Dow Corning’s silicones business. Sales growth was recorded across all geographic areas. Earnings per share of Dow stock was 72 cents, up from 15 cents a year ago. Prices increased by seven percent and volume went up four percent. However, this quarter marked an all time record operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, valued at $2.7 billion dollars.

Dow and DuPont have also progressed their merger, achieving key regulatory approvals and mutually agreeing to have all intended business spin offs occur within 18 months of the closing of the deal.