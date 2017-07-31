Dow Opens New HQ, Breaks Ground For Innovation Center

With a new partnership, Dow Corning and Dow Chemical plan to move forward, as a stronger team. Dow Corning CEO Mauro Gregoro says the team will combine silicone science with organic chemistry to create an unbeatable team. He said the company will continue to focus on consumer personal care and home care products along with specialized coatings and building materials.

Dow Chemical President and CEO Andrew Liveris says Monday’s groundbreaking for a new $100 million innovation center at the Heritage Dow Corning Campus in Bay County’s Williams Township reaffirms the company’s commitment to the greater Midland area. He said the facility’s open design will be a spark for collaboration among employees and new ideas. The company is looking for the best and the brightest people to fill some 200 jobs.

Dow also opened its new headquarters, the Global Dow Center, housing an estimated 470 employees and contractors. The 184,000 square foot facility has 20% of it building material coming from recycled sources. The company said 90% of the building was constructed by Michigan firms, the majority coming from the Great Lakes Bay Region.

The renovation of Dow’s employee development center is also continuing. Liveris said the building is also being renamed to honor the first woman company founder Herbert H. Dow hired as a research scientist. During her career, Doctor Sylvia Stoesser earned 29 patents.

Dow Chemical’s new headquarters opened Monday with a ribbon cutting. (Dow Chemical photo)