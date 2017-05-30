Dow Moving Silicones Plant to Midland, Hiring for Manufacturing Jobs

Midland-based Dow Chemical has announced a major move as part of a $400 million investment at its Michigan Operations. The company is moving its Silicones, Sealants & Adhesives plant from Greensboro, North Carolina to Midland. Dow officials said the new silicones facility will help foster the integration of Dow and Dow Corning assets, materials and talent. Additional manufacturing assets from Greensboro will be integrated throughout the Michigan Operations site, expanding infrastructure and production.

Michigan Operations site director Rich Wells said the new plants could have been moved to many other locations across North America, but Dow leaders chose Midland because of its talented workforce, outstanding safety culture and proximity to other processes related to silicone development. Wells said competitive incentives from the state of Michigan were also a factor. Dow assumed ownership of Dow Corning’s silicones business in 2016.

Dow is also hiring for manufacturing jobs at Michigan Operations, with 80 chemical process operator and 60 logistics technician positions to fill. All of the jobs are full-time and offer full benefits. More information about the openings can be found on their website, http://www.dow.com/en-us/careers