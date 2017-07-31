Dow Holds Grand Opening of New Corporate Headquarters

The Dow Chemical Company is celebrating the opening of the Global Dow Center in Midland Monday, July 31. The six floor, 184,390 square foot building will house 470 Dow employees and features state-of-the-art construction materials aimed at a greener work environment. 20 percent of the building was constructed from recycled materials from the former corporate headquarters and the company will see a 43 percent reduction in greenhouse emissions coupled with a 63 percent reduction in energy use.

Later Monday afternoon, Dow will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Innovation Center, a $100 million research and development facility. The center will enable Dow’s R&D scientists and engineers to focus on combining the Company’s existing chemistries with new

technologies derived from the ownership restructuring of Dow Corning’s silicones business, in addition to other new technologies. 100 new jobs are expected to be created for the center for a total of about 200 positions. The building is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.