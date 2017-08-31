Dow Event Center, Saginaw Spirit Tighten Security

The Saginaw Spirit, in partnership with the Dow Event Center and SMG Worldwide Entertainment and Convention Venue Management, have announced new security measures. The changes are aimed at increasing guest safety during Spirit games and all events at The Dow and Huntington Event Park.

You’re advised to arrive early the next time you attend an event at either facility, because the new security measures may make the process of getting inside the venues take a little longer. There will be walk-through metal detectors at entrances and size restrictions on all bags brought into the building. Medical-related items will be allowed, along with service dogs. But backpacks and overly large purses and bags will not be allowed.

The new strict policy requires that bags not be larger than 14 inches by 14 inches by 6 inches. Guests with larger bags will be asked to take them back to their vehicle or throw them away, since they cannot be stored. The policy says guests may refuse a bag search, and the venue has the right to refuse entry.

There’s more information on the policy on the Dow Event Center website: http://www.doweventcenter.com/index.php/about-the-dow/faqs