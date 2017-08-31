Dow Event Center to Enhance Security Features

The Dow Event Center and Huntington Event Park in downtown Saginaw are enhancing security protocols starting September 7.

Every year, more than 300,000 people attend the venues for a variety of entertainment events with attendance reaching more than 3 million people over the last 12 years. In an effort to keep people safe, the centers will have new detectors and an updated list of prohibited items. The new enhancements will include walk through metal detectors at entrances and size restrictions on all bags brought into the building. Bags can not be more than 14 x 14 x 6 inches. Medical related items and service dogs will be allowed.

For full details of the security policy, visit www.doweventcenter.com and click the FAQs link under the About the Dow tab.