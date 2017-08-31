Dow-DuPont Merger Completed

The merger of chemical giants Dow and DuPont was finalized Thursday, after the stock market closed for the day. As of Friday, shares of DowDuPont were to begin trading under the ticker symbol DWDP.

First announced at the end of 2015, the two companies have had to clear regulatory hurdles not only here in the US, but around the world. The merger makes it the largest chemical company in the world, worth about $130 billion.

Dow CEO Andrew Liveris becomes executive chairman of DowDuPont, while DuPont CEO Edward Breen becomes CEO of the new company. DowDuPont it will split into three separate companies in about 18 months, focusing on agriculture, specialty products and materials. The company will maintain their headquarters in Michigan and Delaware.