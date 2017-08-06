Dow-Dupont to Complete Merger This Month

The Midland-based Dow Chemical Company and Delaware-based DuPont have announced that all regulatory hurdles have been cleared, and they will complete their planned merger at the end of August. The companies issued a joint statement Friday, August 4, saying the merger will be official after the markets close August 31st, and that shares of the new DowDuPont company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange beginning September 1st, under the ticker symbol DWDP.

DuPont, is based in Wilmington, Delaware and was founded in 1802. It has about 46,000 employees. Dow Chemical, based in Midland, employs about 56,000 people.

The new company will have dual headquarters in Michigan and Delaware. The merger was first announced in December 2015.