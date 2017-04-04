Dow Considers Seeking Closing A One Mile Section Of South Saginaw Road

The Dow Chemical Company is considering asking the city of Midland to vacate a one mile section of S. Saginaw Road.

It will allow Dow to connect the Michigan Operations complex with its Dow Corning site across the road. The closing would be between Salzburg Road and Mark Putnam Road. It would combine the two sites into one plant. A Dow spokesman said currently if there’s a shipment of a product from one site to the other, it requires a bureaucratic pile of paperwork to make the transfer. The U. S. Department of Homeland Security also does not like the fact a public road runs between two large chemical facilities.

Under the plan, traffic would be diverted to head east on Bay City Road to Waldo Avenue then south to where Waldo connects with Gordonville Road at its intersection with Saginaw Road.

Dow has scheduled series of six neighborhood meetings to get public input from residents and businesses that may be affected by the traffic shift. The first is at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, at the Freeland Sports Zone. Five other neighborhood meetings would be held with the last one on May 4th at 7:00 p.m., in the Valley Plaza’s Great Hall.

Dow would cover the cost of the road closure and related improvements to traffic signals and various intersections.