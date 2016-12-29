Dow Chemical’s New R & D Center Coming To Midland

Dow Chemical is investing in a new state of the art research and development center in Midland. The center will focus on combining new and existing technologies and look to develop future technologies for products like home and personal care items, energy saving building materials and automotive solutions for hybrid, electric and autonomous vehicles.

The new center is expected to bring 200 jobs to the region, which includes 100 newly created jobs while importing 100 jobs from other Dow facilities around the globe.

Dow CEO Andrew Liveris says “we have some of the smartest, most creative people in the world working with chemistries that can help solve the world’s most pressing challenges – from clean water scarcity to the preservation of food to energy and the environment. Dow is uniquely positioned to invent the products that will define the solutions of tomorrow – and then ultimately, to manufacture those solutions right here in the U.S.”.

The Dow innovation center investment serves as the latest example of Dow’s long-term commitment to investing and growing in Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region. In the last 10 years, Dow and its regional development partners, have driven more than $400 million of investment and downtown economic redevelopment in the Great Lakes Bay Region, home to the company and its nearly 13,000 employees and contractors.