Dow Chemical Signs Two Agreements Advancing Strategic Innovation In Saudi Arabia

Dow Chemical now has two agreements in place to advance strategic innovation in Saudi Arabia which will bring leading edge technologies to the Kingdom as part of an economic diversification plan.

Dow Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Liveris says one deal calls for construction of a state of the art manufacturing facility to produce a range of polymers for coatings and water treatment applications.

It’ll be located in the PlasChem Park in Jubail and create roughly 1,000 jobs during peak construction with approximately 100 high skilled, full time operational jobs once the facility is complete.

There’s also a memorandum of understanding for a feasibility study related to a proposed investment in the company’s performance silicones franchise.

The agreements were signed at an event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Saturday attended by among others President Donald Trump.