Dow Chemical Seeks Public Input On Plans To Possibly Close Portions Of South Saginaw Road

Midland-based Dow Chemical is seeking public input on its plans to possibly close a one mile section of South Saginaw Road. Dow Michigan Operations Director Rich Wells says the request is one of safety and security.

Wells said it also allows for Dow to grow with the addition of Dow Corning and the future after the Dow-DuPont merger is completed.

Traffic from Saginaw Road would be diverted down Bay City Road to Waldo Avenue and back to Saginaw Road at its intersection with Waldo and Gordonville Road.

One Waldo Avenue resident, Jim Elmore, voiced objections because of the addition traffic and noise, especially trucks.

Wells said Dow will consider the public input from Tuesday night and four other town halls to be held in the coming month. Wells said closing the road would allow combining Dow Chemical and Dow Corning complexes across the road from each other to become one large plant.

He said the company looked at building a bridge over the site or a tunnel would cost up to $30 million and still not answer security and safety concerns.

A decision about whether or not to proceed is likely this summer.

Map of proposed traffic shift courtesy of Dow Chemical