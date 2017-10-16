Dow Chemical Challenges Midland Students To Think Of Solutions to World Problems

Midland-based Dow is joining with an international organization WE to involve students in looking for solutions to world problems. WE co-founder Craig Kielburger says the new partnership, “We Are Innovators”, challenges educators and students to use chemistry and science in the classroom, to solve global challenges.

During a pep rally-type event Friday some 400 students from Midland High School and Dow High School were urged to get involved in the effort. It allows students in various science classes, to think of ways to solve global problem, like water quality, food shortages and a lack of quality housing.

Next summer Dow and WE will offer students with the most innovative solution, a trip to the rain forests of Ecuador, to test their theory.

Dow announced a new grant program, offering $5,000 to a student team at each high school developing an action plan to solve a problem. Separate $10,000 grants to each high school allows teachers to obtain the needed material to help the students with their ideas.

Dow Chemical Foundation President Rob Valentine said Dow Chemical’s 22,000 employees worldwide, including 300 in Midland, have long been involved as volunteers in their community.