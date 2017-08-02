DNR Seeks Tips on Tuscola County Deer Poaching Incident
By Ann Williams
|
Aug 2, 2017 @ 4:15 PM
photo courtesy Michigan DNR

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating the illegal killing of two deer in Tuscola County. The remains of the two bucks were found Tuesday night in a ditch near M-25 and Clark Roads in Akron Township. DNR Supervisor Jeremy Payne says the incident is “not only a crime, but a waste of two beautiful animals”.

They’re asking for tips from the public to help find those responsible. Poaching an antlered white-tailed deer is a misdemeanor punishable by fines of $1,000, reimbursement of $1,000 per animal and $500
for each antler point on deer with antlers between 8 and 10 points. The dead deer in this case were
8 and 9-point bucks.

Rewards for information are given through the Report All Poaching (RAP) program, which you can call or text at 800-292-7800. There’s more information at http://michigan.gov/dnr

Comments