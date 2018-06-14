Dispute Over Control Of Saginaw Career Complex Goes On
By John Hall
Jun 14, 2018 @ 1:57 AM

The Saginaw school board will likely meet next week with attorneys to discuss strategy regarding an on-going dispute with the Saginaw  Intermediate School District.

Board President Rudy Patterson says the issue involves control of the Saginaw Career Complex.

That’s been  operated by the Saginaw schools for nearly half a century.

But Patterson says the I S D wants to change that and has the backing of neighboring  school districts in Saginaw County.

Patterson added Saginaw has offered to have a partnership with the I S D, but has not heard a response back.

The job training provided by S C C is seen as an increasingly valuable commodity, providing a pathway to many high paying technical careers.

