Discussion About Pavilion Project Highlights Bay City Commission Meeting

The Wenona Park Pavilion project led by Bay City’s Downtown Development Authority could break ground as early as next week after the DDA Board voted recently at a special meeting to proceed with construction.

Outgoing DDA Board member Bob Sarow raised concerns to City Commissioners Monday that taxpayers could be on the hook for maintenance due to a possible shortfall in the endowment fund which stands at $100,000 compared to the promised $1 million.

But another DDA Board member Mike Bacigalupo insists the fund will grow after the improvements are made based on increased attendance numbers.

The DDA awarded the project to locally based J.R. Heineman for $2.75 million.

The first priority will be the pavilion and an accessory building with upgrades to the band shell being completed after next summer’s concert season.