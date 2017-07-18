Dioxin Remediation Work Continuing Along Tittabawassee River
By John Hall
Jul 18, 2017 @ 3:55 AM

Dioxin remediation efforts are underway along the Tittabawassee River moving downstream toward where it joins with the Saginaw River.

Community Advisory Group or C-A-G President David Sommers says work appears to be gaining momentum with the focus now on a section of the river between Immerman Park and Tittabawasse Road.

Sommers spoke following the latest bi-monthly meeting of the C-A-G group held Monday in Freeland at the Tittabawssee Township Memorial Park Building.

He says Dow Chemical is providing critical support with grass seeding and bank repair initiatives, particularly along stretches of the river that sustained recent heavy flooding.

 

