Dioxin Clean Up On Tittabawassee River Moving Ahead

The dioxin clean up effort along the Tittabawassee River continues to make its way downstream toward where it joins the Saginaw River.

U-S Environmental Protection Agency Community Involvement Coordinator Diane Russel says some remediation sometimes involves encapsulating contaminated soil where it is by stabilizing the river bank and not moving it.

But Russel added each section of the river is different with its own unique twists to address.

She spoke after the latest meeting of the Saginaw-Tittabawassee Rivers Contamination Community Advisory group held in Freeland Monday at the Tittabawassee Township Memorial Park Building.