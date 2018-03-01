Diocese Issues New Restrictions for Priest in Sex Abuse Case

The Saginaw Catholic priest arrested last week on criminal sexual conduct charges has been on administrative leave from active ministry since the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw was informed about the case. Now, Bishop Joseph Cistone has ordered Deland to refrain from wearing a collar or any clerical garb, or presenting himself publicly as a priest. He also has to refrain from public ministry and notify the Bishop’s office of any change of location.

A statement from the diocese said it will do an internal investigation after the criminal investigation is completed. Bishop Cistone has said he and the diocese are committed to cooperating fully with law enforcement on the matter.