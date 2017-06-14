Dig In Midland Project Underway Downtown

Downtown Midland along Main between Townsend and Rodd is being transformed into a gathering place for outdoor dining and retail spaces and for pedestrians to assemble quickly for events and shows thanks to curbless streets with wider sidewalks.

Midland’s Community Affairs Director Selina Tisdale says the vision grew out of a series of in-put sessions last year.

Tisdale added work on the three “Festival Blocks” which kicked off Wednesday should wrap up by late August or early September with the entire project finished in November.

The $7,200,000 to finance the initiative is coming from the Gerstacker, Strosacker and Herbert H And Grace A-Dow Foundations.

To track the project’s progress and learn more, go on line to Dig In Midland. com.