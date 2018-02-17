It Was A Different Type Of Race Competitors On An Improvised Course

It may have been cold, Saturday, but about 100 people braved the chill to watch an unusual race, Saturday, in Saginaw’s Hoyt Park. Outhouse Race Chairman Mike VanEck says the race promotes the downtown Saginaw civic boosters, PRIDE, Positive Results Downtown.

After two time trials, Saturday, the six fastest outhouses in Saginaw sought an appropriate prize for their efforts, a case of toilet paper.

At times, you could not tell what was louder, the cheers or the chattering teeth of racers and spectators. Fifteen teams, with homemade outhouses, sought the top prize money. The top three teams also won cold cash, $300 for the winner, $150 for second place and $50 for third place. The first prize winner was the Saginaw Area Fireworks; 2nd prize was won by Positive Results Downtown and the third prize winner was Remer Plumbing.

VanEck said the snow covering the ground of Hoyt Park made for a better race course than last year’s muddy track. Major requirements for the outhouses had to be mounted on skis, have a toilet seat and a roll of toilet paper. One person must ride inside the outhouse.

VanEck said the fifth annual outhouse race supports events sponsored by Positive Results Downtown, like Friday Night Live, Holidays in the Heart of the City and the Christmas Parade.

